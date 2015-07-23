State Fair Concerts Now Have to Share Summer with Three Music Festivals

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - The 2015 Delaware State Fair started Thursday. In addition to the food, rides, games and exhibits, perhaps the fair's biggest attraction is the music.

And for year's the state fair was the biggest music event of the year in Delaware. But recently all that's changed. The fair's music now has a lot of competition.

It all started with Firefly Music Festival in 2012 and has grown and grown from there.

There were 90,000 people at Firefly this year in Dover. An additional 30,000 people went to the first Big Barrel Country Music Festival the next weekend.

And in August the Delaware Junction Music Festival will take over a space in the back corner of the state fairgrounds. But right now in the main part of the fairgrounds, there's the state fair and its music.

"There's a lot of entertainment that's being offered around Delmarva. Their audience is a little different. Their demographics - they're going after a different, younger audience in some instances," said Danny Aguilar, head of marketing for the fair. And he says the fair offers a different experience - the ability to sit down at a show, plus the ability to day-trip only. "We have a lot of folks coming out just for the day - versus three or four days - not necessarily interested in a camping experience, or they're just a fan of one particular artist."

The other big thing that separates the state fair's music from the three festivals is that the state fair has pop. Firefly is mainly indie and rock. Big Barrel and Delaware Junction are country.

But so many music choices can force people to pick to see one event and not see something else. Jarrell Smith is from Milford and went to Firefly this year.

"At Firefly it cost me a lot of money. I don't want to spend too much money. I'm a kid. I like to save my money," he said. "It gives you a lot of options. Some people might have to pick and chose - because of money. I've been to some shows here before. They're actually pretty cheap," said Erica Breeding, from Denton.