State Fair Concerts Now Have to Share Summer with Three Music Fe - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

State Fair Concerts Now Have to Share Summer with Three Music Festivals

Posted:

DOVER, Del. (WBOC) - The 2015 Delaware State Fair started Thursday. In addition to the food, rides, games and exhibits, perhaps the fair's biggest attraction is the music.

And for year's the state fair was the biggest music event of the year in Delaware. But recently all that's changed. The fair's music now has a lot of competition.
It all started with Firefly Music Festival in 2012 and has grown and grown from there.

There were 90,000 people at Firefly this year in Dover. An additional 30,000 people went to the first Big Barrel Country Music Festival the next weekend.
And in August the Delaware Junction Music Festival will take over a space in the back corner of the state fairgrounds. But right now in the main part of the fairgrounds, there's the state fair and its music.

"There's a lot of entertainment that's being offered around Delmarva. Their audience is a little different. Their demographics - they're going after a different, younger audience in some instances," said Danny Aguilar, head of marketing for the fair. And he says the fair offers a different experience - the ability to sit down at a show, plus the ability to day-trip only. "We have a lot of folks coming out just for the day - versus three or four days - not necessarily interested in a camping experience, or they're just a fan of one particular artist."

The other big thing that separates the state fair's music from the three festivals is that the state fair has pop. Firefly is mainly indie and rock. Big Barrel and Delaware Junction are country.

But so many music choices can force people to pick to see one event and not see something else. Jarrell Smith is from Milford and went to Firefly this year.
"At Firefly it cost me a lot of money. I don't want to spend too much money. I'm a kid. I like to save my money," he said. "It gives you a lot of options. Some people might have to pick and chose - because of money. I've been to some shows here before. They're actually pretty cheap," said Erica Breeding, from Denton.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices