1 Killed, 4 Hurt when Car Goes Airborne, Lands on 2nd Car

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a man was killed and four people, including three children, were injured when a car went airborne and landed upside down on top of another vehicle on Interstate 495.

It happened about 7 a.m. Thursday in New Castle. Troopers say 35-year-old Wilbert Mable of Wilmington was driving north on I-495 when his car swerved, went into the grass median and struck a berm.

Police say the car became airborne and flipped in the southbound lanes, landing upside down on the top front of another car.

Officers say Mable was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver, 29-year-old Michelle P. Nichols of Newark, and three children who were passengers in her car, were taken to local hospitals.

Troopers say no charges will be filed.