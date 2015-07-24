Man Charged with Robbing Delaware Bank

NEWARK, Del. (AP) - Newark Police have charged a man with robbing one bank and trying to rob another.



One June 20, officers say a man walked into a Wells Fargo Bank on South College Avenue and gave a teller a note demanding money. The man ran away after getting cash.



Police say through investigation they identified a suspect and arrested him Wednesday. 23-year-old Jarone Walcott, of Newark, was charged with robbery and attempted robbery.



Officer say Walcott also tried to rob another Wells Fargo bank on July 10.