Bodies of 3 Service Members Escorted From Delaware Base - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Bodies of 3 Service Members Escorted From Delaware Base

Posted: Updated:
(Video still captures: Delaware State Police Facebook page) (Video still captures: Delaware State Police Facebook page)

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware State Police and officers from around the state escorted the bodies of two Marines and a sailor killed in Tennessee last week from Dover Air Force Base.
    
In a Facebook post, state police said officers participated in the escort from DAFB Mortuary Affairs to Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning. From the airport, police said the service members would continue to their final resting places. Video posted by police shows motorcycle officers leading a procession that includes three hearses.

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations spokesman Capt. Karl Wiest said the bodies of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Sgt. Carson Holmquist and Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith departed the base Friday morning. 
    
Five service members were killed during an attack on military facilities in Chattanooga. The gunman was killed by police.
    
Police escorted the bodies of two Marines from Dover on Thursday.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices