Bodies of 3 Service Members Escorted From Delaware Base

DOVER, Del. (WBOC/AP)- Delaware State Police and officers from around the state escorted the bodies of two Marines and a sailor killed in Tennessee last week from Dover Air Force Base.



In a Facebook post, state police said officers participated in the escort from DAFB Mortuary Affairs to Philadelphia International Airport on Friday morning. From the airport, police said the service members would continue to their final resting places. Video posted by police shows motorcycle officers leading a procession that includes three hearses.

Air Force Mortuary Affairs Operations spokesman Capt. Karl Wiest said the bodies of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Sgt. Carson Holmquist and Petty Officer 2nd Class Randall Smith departed the base Friday morning.



Five service members were killed during an attack on military facilities in Chattanooga. The gunman was killed by police.



Police escorted the bodies of two Marines from Dover on Thursday.