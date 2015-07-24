Official: Arrival of Bird Flu in Maryland Expected this Fall

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Maryland's top agricultural official says he expects the bird flu outbreak that has ravaged poultry flocks across much of the country to arrive in the state this fall.

Maryland Agriculture Secretary Joe Bartenfelder announced Thursday that officials believe the disease, which is not known to infect humans, will make its way to Maryland soon.

Citing the threat to the state's $1 billion poultry industry, Bartenfelder declared a ban on displaying poultry at all fairs and shows, starting after Aug. 25.

Bartenfelder says flock owners should take the disease very seriously.

The department also issued a quarantine order Wednesday mandating all hatching eggs and poultry coming into the state to be tested within 10 days unless they have originated from a certified clean facility.