Infant Dead After Being Found in Hagerstown Bathtub

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (AP)- A 10-month-old infant who was found unresponsive in a bathtub in Hagerstown has died.



The body of Juliette Nicholson-Jackson has been taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy to determine the cause of death.



Nicholson-Jackson was found in a bathtub Wednesday night by city police officers responding to a call of a potential drowning. She was pronounced dead a few hours later at a hospital.



Police spokeswoman Heather Aleshire said Thursday that she did not know if the child was being bathed at the time of the incident, or any other details surrounding the case.



Police said they do not know who reported the incident.

