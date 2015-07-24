Investigation Leads to Drug Arrests in Georgetown

GEORGETOWN, Del.- Delaware State Police have arrested two men on drug charges in Georgetown as part of a two-month investigation by the Sussex County Drug Unit and the Governor’s Task Force.

According to police, troopers carried out a search warrant at a home in the 2200 block of Hollis Road on Thursday after an investigation revealed that illegal drug sales were occurring at the home. Police said Brian W. Osborne, 40, of Georgetown, was established as one of the suspects.

Troopers stopped a vehicle immediately after it left the home Thursday, and arrested the driver, Lester L. Thompson, 65, of Millsboro. Police said Thompson was found to be in possession of approximately 3.4 grams of crack cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

When troopers executed the search warrant at the Hollis Road home, they said they seized 3.5 grams of crack cocaine, 9 grams of powder cocaine, two digital scales, a magazine loaded with .45 caliber ammunition, a box of .32 caliber ammunition, a holster hidden under a recliner and over $2,000 in drug proceeds.

Osborne, who police said is a convicted felon, was charged with possession of a firearm or ammunition by a person prohibited with prior violent crime, possession with the intent to deliver powder cocaine, possession with the intent to deliver crack cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. Osborne was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $25,000 secured bond.

Thompson was charged with possession of crack cocaine and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on $1,000 unsecured bond.

