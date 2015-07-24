Suspects Sought After Armed Robbery of Dover 7-Eleven

DOVER, Del.– Dover police are looking for two suspects wanted for holding up a 7-Eleven store at gunpoint early Thursday morning.

According to officers, shortly after 3 a.m. two male suspects entered the 7-Eleven at 654 North DuPont Highway. Police said the suspects displayed two black handguns, and one of them jumped the counter to steal an undisclosed amount of cash from the register. The suspects then fled the store and headed in opposite directions.

Anyone who can identify the suspects or has information about this robbery is asked asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7111. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips can also be submitted to law enforcement through tip lines maintained by Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333.