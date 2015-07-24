Dover Teen Charged With Handgun Possession

DOVER, Del. – Authorities say a Dover teenager has been arrested after police found him in possession of a handgun.

According to the Dover Police Department, a team of officers made contact with a group loitering in front of a vacant home on South New Street on Wednesday. During the investigation, officers said they found Jalil Scott, 17, with a .38-caliber Bersa handgun and took him into custody without incident.

Scott was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon, possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person and loitering, according to police.