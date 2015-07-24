Queen Anne's County Illegal Dumping Worsens; Reward Offered - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Queen Anne's County Illegal Dumping Worsens; Reward Offered

Illegally dumped trash along Woods Road, located off of Pondtown Road in Chestertown

QUEENSTOWN, Md. – Queen Anne’s County is offering a $1,000 reward for tips that lead to an arrest in the illegal dumping of trash.

Speedy Toulson, of the county’s public works department, found five loads of trash dumped along Sportsman’s Neck Road in Queenstown Wednesday. When he returned Thursday, he said someone had dumped more, this time in this middle of the road.

Last week a pile of trash was found on Burrisville Road.

If you see someone illegally disposing of trash in Queen Anne’s County, please call the sheriff’s office at 410-758-0770.

