Police: Sex Offender Exposes Himself Near Playground

Police: Sex Offender Exposes Himself Near Playground

Alfred I. Smith III Alfred I. Smith III

MILFORD, Del. - Milford Police say a Delaware sex offender is facing indecent exposure charges after he stood naked not far from where children were playing on a playground.

Police say on July 21, parents at the playground saw 24-year-old Alfred I. Smith III standing in the doorway of his home naked. This was in the Mispillion Apartment Complex, and police say Smith's apartment overlooked the apartment playground. Witnesses say Smith appeared in the doorway naked numerous times as children played. Police say it was later discovered Smith is a Tier Two registered sex offender who had not registered his new address and instead registered as residing in Magnolia. 

Smith is charged with failure to re-register as a sex offender and second-degree indecent exposure, according to police. He was arraigned and released on $1,500 unsecured bond.
 

