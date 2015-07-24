Gov. Hogan Announces Administration Appointments

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a new homeland security director and a new head of the Maryland Emergency Management Agency.



Hogan said Friday that Walter Landon will be the new director of the Governor's Office of Homeland Security. Landon is a retired Maryland State Police lieutenant colonel. He will replace Thomas Hutchins.



Russell Strickland will be the new executive director of MEMA. Strickland is the former director of the Harford County Department of Emergency Services. He will replace Clay Stamp, who will take on a new role as senior adviser to the governor for emergency management.



Hogan also announced that Roy McGrath will serve as deputy chief of staff. McGrath has worked as a senior adviser in the administration and liaison to the Board of Public Works.