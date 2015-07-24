Petition for Pocomoke Mayor's Resignation Temporarily Recalled - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Petition for Pocomoke Mayor's Resignation Temporarily Recalled

Posted:
(Photo: WBOC) (Photo: WBOC)

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- A petition calling for Pocomoke City's mayor to resign has been recalled temporarily by the group that requested it.

The Citizens for a Better Pocomoke held a press conference Friday night at the House of Love Christian Center to officially call for Mayor Bruce Morrison's resignation.

Reverend James Jones, a spokesperson for the group, says the petition will be revised and released early next week.

WBOC also spoke to Mayor Morrison earlier today who says allegations of corruption and incompetence against him are false.

Morrison says he is not prepared to resign.

But Morrison and the group's leaders say they are willing to talk about a resolution.

"I would be willing to sit down with the mayor at any given time," said Jones. "We just want honesty. When he speaks, we want him to be straightforward and honest with us."

Mayor Morrison has declined to go on camera with WBOC but he did give a statement Friday about former police chief Kelvin Sewell, who was fired by the council weeks ago and prompted the group's formation. 

Morrison says the "chief works at the pleasure of the council," the decision was made by the council and the council acts on behalf of the people in Pocomoke City.

  • Delmarvawide NewsDelmarvawide NewsMore>>

  • Family Farm in Mardela Springs Hosts Fundraiser

    Family Farm in Mardela Springs Host Fundraiser

    Apr 15, 2018 3:20 PM2018-04-15 19:20:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:42 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:42:47 GMT
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More
    The Harcum family's historic Beechnut Farm in Mardela Springs has been around for more than 300 years and it's now facing some serious financial problems.More

  • MDTA Studies Future of Maryland Tolls

    The future of Maryland Tolls

    Apr 15, 2018 3:28 PM2018-04-15 19:28:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 7:31 AM EDT2018-04-16 11:31:00 GMT
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More
    The Maryland Transportation Authoirty is looking into the possibility of replacing cash tolls with electronic ones.More

  • DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    DelDOT Plans to Expand Route 24

    Apr 16, 2018 10:29 PM2018-04-17 02:29:00 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 10:32 PM EDT2018-04-17 02:32:46 GMT
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the MulberryMore
    Major changes could be coming to Route 24. On Monday, DelDOT unveiled plans to widen the corridor into four lanes from Route One to the Love Creek bridge and add designated left turn lanes. The project also will include adding a stoplight at the Mulberry More
Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices