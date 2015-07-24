Petition for Pocomoke Mayor's Resignation Temporarily Recalled

POCOMOKE CITY, Md. -- A petition calling for Pocomoke City's mayor to resign has been recalled temporarily by the group that requested it.

The Citizens for a Better Pocomoke held a press conference Friday night at the House of Love Christian Center to officially call for Mayor Bruce Morrison's resignation.

Reverend James Jones, a spokesperson for the group, says the petition will be revised and released early next week.

WBOC also spoke to Mayor Morrison earlier today who says allegations of corruption and incompetence against him are false.

Morrison says he is not prepared to resign.

But Morrison and the group's leaders say they are willing to talk about a resolution.

"I would be willing to sit down with the mayor at any given time," said Jones. "We just want honesty. When he speaks, we want him to be straightforward and honest with us."

Mayor Morrison has declined to go on camera with WBOC but he did give a statement Friday about former police chief Kelvin Sewell, who was fired by the council weeks ago and prompted the group's formation.

Morrison says the "chief works at the pleasure of the council," the decision was made by the council and the council acts on behalf of the people in Pocomoke City.