Tanger Outlets Rehoboth Beach Installs Electric Vehicle Charging Stations

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach, DE announced it is now one of 23 Tanger locations in the United States providing shoppers with electric vehicle (EV) charging stations.

As part of Tanger’s ongoing effort toward environmental responsibility, Tanger Rehoboth has twelve (12) parking spaces for EV owners to recharge at no added cost while they shop: 4 at Tanger Bayside, 4 at Tanger Seaside, and 4 at Tanger Surfside.

As part of an ongoing effort toward environmental responsibility throughout its portfolio, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE: SKT) has announced new sustainability initiatives for its United States locations promoting alternative energy usage.

Among these initiatives is a nationwide electric vehicle (EV) charging network system that will be available at 23 Tanger Outlets locations in the U.S. in anticipation of increasing demand from shoppers who own electric vehicles. Tanger has partnered with ChargePoint Networks to develop and maintain the network providing multiple spaces for EV owners to fuel up while they shop with no added cost to their experience. For a list of where Tanger Outlets shoppers can find EV Charging Stations, visit http://www.tangeroutlet.com/center/.

"Tanger has always believed that sustainable business practices are critical for our continued success," said Tanger Outlets CEO Steven B. Tanger. "These projects represent our continued commitment to being a responsible company to our shareholders and the environment. Furthermore, we believe these projects will help to improve the shopping experience for our customers by providing amenities and offsetting future operating expenses."

Tanger is also incrementally implementing solar energy resources at centers, with the Westbrook location the first to be completed. Electricity generated from the 500 kW project will be used to offset electricity expenses at the center and will act as a hedge against future increases in utility rates.

Tanger has solar projects currently in development at both the Deer Park and Riverhead, NY locations in conjunction with the Long Island Power Authority's Feed in Tariff Program. Those projects are expected to begin construction in late 2015 and will generate approximately 1500 kW and 2500 kW of power for Tanger Outlets Deer Park and Tanger Outlets Riverhead respectively.

In addition to these two new initiatives, Tanger continues to pursue other green programs including LED and Induction lighting conversions nationwide.