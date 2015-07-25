UPDATE: Missing Boater's Body Recovered in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md.- Officers with Maryland Natural Resources Police say they have recovered the body of a missing boater in the Wicomico River.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old Kenneth Randolph Vickers Jr. of Salisbury.

Authorities say a person notified the Coast Guard in Baltimore early this morning that a man went overboard after his boat was involved in an accident.

The boat reportedly struck a dredge pontoon when Vickers was ejected from the vessel.

Authorities say Vickers' wife, Flora Vickers, was a passenger on the boat was taken to a hospital for treatment. She was not seriously injured.



A Coast Guard crew from the St. Crisfield station was searching for the boater Saturday with rescuers from Wicomico County, Salisbury and state agencies.

Officials say this marks the 12th boating death of 2015, tying the number last year in Maryland.