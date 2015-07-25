Pedestrian Killed near Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. (AP) - Delaware State Police say a pedestrian was struck and killed while attempting to cross a road north of Millsboro.



Police say 50-year-old Cortez Solomon of Florida stepped into the path of a car just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Solomon was struck and thrown into the roadway and onto the shoulder of the road.



Police say Solomon sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.



The crash is under investigation. Police say alcohol use on the part of Solomon is considered a factor in the crash.

