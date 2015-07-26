2 killed, 5 Wounded in Shootings Across Baltimore

BALTIMORE, Md. (AP) - Two people have been killed and at least five were injured in shootings across Baltimore.



Late Friday night, police say a man was shot multiple times on Harford Road and died later at a hospital. Then about 2 a.m. Saturday, a man was shot in the head in the 1800 block of Saratoga Street. He died later at a hospital.



The violence began around 10 p.m. Friday when police patrolling around Old York Road heard gunshots. They found one woman had been shot in the leg. Another woman later went to a hospital with a gunshot wound.



Later shootings were reported on Dunstans Road, Wilkens Avenue and East North Avenue, leaving three other men injured.

