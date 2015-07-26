Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Delmar

DELMAR, Md.- Police are investigating a fatal crash in Delmar.

It happened Sunday afternoon on Route 13 at Foskey Lane.

Officials with the State Highway Administration say two cars were involved, an SUV and a sedan.

According to an SHA official, the sedan was attempting to cross the highway when the SUV hit the car. The SUV then lost control, coming to a stop after hitting a metal gate.

The driver of the sedan was later pronounced dead.

Traffic was diverted from Rt. 13 for hours after the crash. Police are still investigating in Delmar.