The Benedictine School Hosts 14th Annual Chrome City Ride

RIDGELY, Md.- The Benedictine School is no ordinary school. They help children and adults alike with special needs to be self-sufficient in society. It is a noble cause, one that events like the Chrome City Ride help to benefit.

Like the school, this is no ordinary car and bike show. Not many of those get a police escort for everyone coming to the show. WBOC met up with the group in Easton on Sunday as they waited to rendezvous with the group from Salisbury.

"The whole purpose is to raise money for the students who go to the Benedictine School, and just to have a good time. Some of the students are there when we go and they like to watch the bikes and the cars, it's just to have fun," said Jennifer Branham, of Centreville.

Eventually, everyone arrives at Benedictine, and the lot is packed with cars and motorcycles. Spud Blake, who is man who started the event 14 years ago, said he has seen it grow tremendously.

"When I went to Sister Jeanette with the idea, some people were skeptical with bikers on campus," Blake said. "Sister looked at me, and said, 'Is it going to be OK?' I said, 'It's going to be OK, with all these police officers running it, how can it not be OK?'"

A good chunk of the motorcycles here were police motorcycles, ridden here by people like Sgt. Rosanne Hoaas.

"It's a beautiful for those who are riding or driving their own cars across the bay bridge to the Eastern Shore, or even starting from parts of the Eastern Shore and coming here. It's just for a great cause," Hoaas said.

Talley Ober, of Ridgely, got in the spirit by building a train set in the back of his truck.

"It's to benefit the kids, and it's kid-oriented, so I thought about it a few years ago, and last night I figured I'd try it," Ober said.

"It's grown to one of our biggest events, and it's a great way to bring the community, show them what we do, and introduce a whole other segment of our community throughout Maryland because they come from all across Maryland," said Scott Evans, executive director of the school.

Whether they came by bike, or by car, the people here had a great time, with great weather. And all for a great cause.

In all, $85,000 was raised at Sunday's event to benefit the Benedictine School.

