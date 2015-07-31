Dredging of Little River Near Dover Set for August

DOVER, Del.– A state-funded dredging of the Little River near Dover is set to begin the second week of August, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control officials announced Friday.

The $1.01 million project includes dredging 79,000-cubic-yards of material from the channel and removing 30 derelict pilings and a derelict vessel from the waterway near Little Creek.

According to DNREC’s Divisions of Watershed Stewardship and Fish and Wildlife, there are two primary benefits of dredging the river: to help stimulate the local economy and to support public safety by enhancing boater access and improving navigation at low tides. DNREC said the last time the river was dredged was in 1981 and 1982.

The project is also meant to enhance the waterbird habitat in the area by increasing bottom elevations that promote resource diversity for waterfowl and shorebirds.

During the dredging process, which is expected to be complete before peak waterfowl season on Oct. 1, a pipeline will be placed along an existing road in the Little Creek Wildlife Area. This will require the main road within the wildlife area, from the Hunter Education building to the wildlife viewing tower, to be closed for four days while it is installed.