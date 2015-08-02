Frederick Police Arrest Suspect in Assault Inside Restaurant - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Frederick Police Arrest Suspect in Assault Inside Restaurant

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) - Frederick police have arrested a suspect in an assault that occurred inside a restaurant.
    
Police say 40-year-old Byron Scott Speak is facing assault charges for allegedly attacking a patron inside JoJo's Restaurant and Bar on E. Patrick Street just after 1:30 a.m. on Sunday.
    
Police say officers were flagged down by the restaurant's staff members, who told them a man had struck a customer in the face with a glass beer bottle.
    
Police say Speak was identified and placed under arrest, and the victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

