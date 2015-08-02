Authorities Identify Man who Drowned off Cove Point - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Authorities Identify Man who Drowned off Cove Point

LUSBY, Md. (AP) - Authorities have identified a man who drowned while swimming off Cove Point in Calvert County.
    
The Calvert County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as 57-year-old Michael Stanley Oliver.
    
Police say Oliver was at the beach on Saturday with a friend when he decided to go swimming while his friend stayed on shore. Police say Oliver called for help, but his friend couldn't get into the water due to a strong current.
    
Authorities responded, recovered Oliver from the waves and took him to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
    
Two brothers drowned while swimming at the same spot eight days earlier.
 

