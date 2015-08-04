White Marlin Open Donates to Maryland Food Bank

OCEAN CITY,Md.- The White Marlin Open kicked off Monday in Ocean City. Every year the anglers reel in thousands of pounds of fish, but they don't keep it all for themselves.

Butch Langenfelder, the food sourcing manager for the Maryland Food Bank, said the anglers can choose to donate as much of their fish as they'd like to families across Maryland.

"I'm totally excited," Langenfelder said. "When they see what the cause is the anglers have been participating much more, and playing much more an involvement in it. When they know it's being filleted and staying down here, they're like how much more fish can we have and they know it's going to a good cause."

The donations stay on the Eastern Shore and many of them are distributed throughout Ocean City.

Jennifer Small with the Maryland Food Bank in Salisbury said it’s one of the only times during the year the food bank ank offers fish. She said it's a real treat for the families.

"It's a wonderful surprise; it's almost like having Christmas during the summertime because it's something they wouldn't otherwise be able to afford," Small said.

Langenfelder said it's like Christmas in the summer for him too. He enjoys helping so many families,

"I think we got 300 boats going out this year. That is more than last year. We average like 2,000 pounds of fillets every year. That is unbelievable," Langenfelder said.

All of the fish donated is filleted at the White Marlin Open's docks and distributed within three days.