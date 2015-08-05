Drug Task Force Arrests Georgetown Man After Cocaine Investigation

GEORGETOWN, Del.– Members of the Delaware State Police Sussex County Drug Task Force have arrested a Georgetown man after the culmination of a month-long investigation into illegal drug sales from a home on Sandy Drive in Millsboro.

Police said that on Tuesday afternoon the Sussex County Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Sussex County Governor's Task Force, conducted a traffic stop on 18-year-old Tevon Norwood while he was operating his BMW in the Georgetown area. They said a search warrant was conducted on the vehicle, which yielded 152 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of crack cocaine, as well as more than $3,300 in suspected drug proceeds.

A search warrant was conducted at his home on the 24000 block of Kruger Drive where detectives said they located 11 rounds of .38-caliber ammunition, a digital scale, and an additional $6,900 in suspected drug proceeds. A search warrant was also conducted at a home where Norwood was known to frequent and distribute illegal drugs located in the 27000 block of Sandy Drive, Riverwinds Mobile Home Park. A digital scale was located in the home and the 23-year-old female resident was issued a criminal summons for possession of drug paraphernalia and released, police said.

Norwood was transported back to Troop 4 where he was charged with two counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arraigned at JP3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $125,250 cash bond.