OCEAN CITY, Md. - The third day of the White Marlin Open was Wednesday and the first white marlin made the leader board. It was caught by Cheryl McLeskey on the boat Backlash. It was the third largest white marlin in the tournament's history, weighing in at 94 pounds. If this remains the biggest white marlin, McLeskey could win $1.3 million. The winning white marlin last year was 78 pounds. More than $3 million will be awarded in prizes to winners in all categories this year.



On Wednesday, 238 boats fished, an increase from the five on Tuesday. It made for a much busier night on the docks. Connor Motsko, part of the dock crew, said the tournament holds a special place in his heart.

"I've been working here since I was zero years old. I was born during the tournament so my birthday falls during it every year," Motsko said. "I help lift the fish out of the boat and I work the wench. I put them up on the scales and lift the fish up so you can weigh them. I love the tournament, because everybody is so energetic here. and everybody loves it."



Also in attendance was Wade Boggs, former Major League baseball player and hall of famer. It's Boggs' first time fishing in the White Marlin Open and he plans to make a splash.



"The turnout is spectacular, and the people that come out for the weigh-ins and various things like that," Boggs said. "I can't wait to get on the board, because when I come up this is going to be like Rick Flare wooooo! I'm gonna be dropping woo's on everybody, and you'll know when Wade Boggs comes up."



The scales close at 9:15 p.m. on Friday night. The anglers can only fish three of the five days this week.