Berlin Man Arrested for DUI

BERLIN, Md.- Maryland State Police have arrested a Berlin man for driving under the influence.

Police say at approximately 12:49 Saturday morning they were dispatched to the area of MD 707 at Rt.50. Police say upon arrival, a Blue 2000 Chevy pickup truck was traveling on 707 approaching the intersection of US Rt. 50. As the truck made the left turn onto US Rt.50, the passenger door opened up and the front seat passenger Morgan Matthew Fisher fell out of the truck and hit the roadway.

Police say Matthew Louis Kee 4th was driving the truck.

During the investigation, troopers detected the strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from the driver's breathe and observed signs of impairment. After a battery of Standardized Field Sobriety tests, Kee was arrested.

Police say at the barrack, Kee refused an alcohol concentration test. He was charged with DUI and related charges for the collision and a civil citation for suspected marijuana less than 10 grams.

There were no injuries to the driver. The passenger suffered minor injuries from the fall from the truck.