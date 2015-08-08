Police Looking for Shooting Suspect

SALISBURY, Md– Police are requesting the public’s help as they search for a fugitive wanted in connection with a recent shooting in Wicomico County, as well as on a parole retake warrant for a violation of the conditions of his parole from state prison.

Police identified the fugitive as Delonte A. Bryant, 21, whose known addresses include the 600-block of East Church Street and the 700-block of Wadena Ave, Salisbury, Md. He is charged on an arrest warrant with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a firearm, possession of a handgun, possession of a handgun in a vehicle, illegal possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment, and three counts of malicious destruction of property. He is also wanted on a parole retake warrant from the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services.

Police say the arrest warrant stems from a shooting incident that occurred on July 4, 2015, near the East Road Apartments complex in the 1000-block of East Road, Salisbury, Md. In addition to firing shots in the direction of the apartments, Bryant is charged with deliberately damaging three vehicles in that area. Each vehicle reportedly sustained more than $1,000 damage. No one was hit by the shots fired. The case remains under investigation by the Wicomico Bureau of Investigation.

Anyone with information about the current location of Delonte Bryant, is urged to contact police immediately. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Calls may be made to Master Trooper Snyder of the Maryland State Apprehension Team at 443-366-4296, or Crime Solvers of the Lower Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Callers may remain anonymous and may receive a reward up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bryant.