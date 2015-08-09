Fire Displaces Salisbury Family

SALISBURY, Md.-Fire officials responded to a house fire in Salisbury Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the fire began in the kitchen of a home on Rose street just after 2 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal ruled the fire accidental, and said it was caused by unattended cooking.

Officials said it took 25 firefighters about 30 minutes to control the flames. Multiple Salisbury stations, Delmar, and Hebron responded to the fire. The family have been displaced from the home, and are being assisted by the Red Cross.