Former Virginia Governor Asks to Remain Free During Appeal

Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (Photo: AP) Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell (Photo: AP)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Former Virginia Gov. Bob McDonnell has asked a federal appeals court to allow him to remain free while he appeals his public corruption convictions to the U.S. Supreme Court.

McDonnell filed the motion Thursday with the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

A three-judge panel of the court unanimously upheld McDonnell's convictions in July. The full 15-member court said Tuesday that it won't reconsider that panel's ruling. The court didn't say whether McDonnell will be allowed to remain free pending further appeal.

A jury in September found McDonnell and his wife, Maureen, guilty of doing favors for wealthy vitamin executive Jonnie Williams in exchange for more than $165,000 in gifts and loans. Bob McDonnell was sentence to two years in prison, his wife to one year and one day.
    

