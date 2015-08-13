Berlin Man Indicted for March Bank Robbery

Baltimore, MD – A federal grand jury today indicted a Berlin man on charges of armed bank robbery, carjacking and brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence.

According to the three-count indictment, Jeff V. Hare, 53, entered the BB&T branch located at 11000 block of Racetrack Road in Berlin on March 13, 2015, wearing a ski mask and brandishing a handgun.

According to Police Hare told the bank tellers that he had a gun and he was robbing the bank, demanding that the tellers give him only fifty and one hundred dollar bills, and that they not give him any dye packs. Police say Hare moved through the lobby pointing the handgun at the employees and demanding money. Hare also demanded each teller give him their car keys and purse, but the tellers told Hare they did not have them available. Hare stole approximately $2,850 in cash from the bank.

The indictment alleges that after robbing the tellers in the lobby, Hare found a bank employee who had locked herself in a back room of the bank. Hare forced open the door, pointed his handgun at the employee and demanded her car keys and her purse. The employee gave Hare her purse, which contained cash and personal effects, and the keys to her car. Hare exited the bank and fled in the stolen 2007 Kia Spectra, which he abandoned at a nearby business.

Hare faces a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison for armed bank robbery; 15 years for carjacking; and a mandatory minimum of seven years and up to life in prison for brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence. An initial appearance has not yet been scheduled for U.S. District Court in Baltimore. Hare remains detained on related state charges.