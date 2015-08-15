Fire Spreads from House to Woods in Allegany County - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

Fire Spreads from House to Woods in Allegany County

CUMBERLAND, Md. (AP) - Firefighters are battling a blaze that has spread from a home into the nearby brush and woods in Allegany County.
    
The fire was reported Saturday afternoon. It started in a rural location off of High Germay Road. Officials say cars and ammunition are involved in the fire.
    
Bomb and explosives technicians were called to the scene.

