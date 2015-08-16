Pursuit of Stolen Car Ends in Arrest in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - Wilmington police say a 17-year-old girl has been arrested after stealing a car and causing a wreck.



Police say officers tried to stop a Nissan Sentra that had been previously reported as stolen on 4th and Tatnall streets just after 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. Police say the driver of the Nissan refused to pull over and instead entered an intersection, where the car crashed into a Jeep Cherokee. The Cherokee then hit another car, which struck the side of the Delaware Technical and Community College.



Police say the stolen car continued on Tatnall Street, where it collided with a parked car.



Police say the driver, a 17-year-old girl, was arrested, and several passengers in the vehicles involved in the wreck were taken to local hospitals for treatment.