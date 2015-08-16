2 Dead, 2 Injured in Wreck in Suitland - WBOC-TV 16, Delmarvas News Leader, FOX 21 -

2 Dead, 2 Injured in Wreck in Suitland

Posted:

SUITLAND, Md. (AP) - Two people died at the hospital and two others are injured after a car wreck in Suitland.
    
The wreck occurred on Suitland Parkway at Meadowview Drive around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.
    
Police say the accident involved two cars. Two of the occupants died at the hospital and two others are in stable condition.
    
Police say the cause of the wreck is under investigation.

Powered by Frankly

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WBOC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices