2 Dead, 2 Injured in Wreck in Suitland

SUITLAND, Md. (AP) - Two people died at the hospital and two others are injured after a car wreck in Suitland.



The wreck occurred on Suitland Parkway at Meadowview Drive around 12:45 a.m. on Sunday.



Police say the accident involved two cars. Two of the occupants died at the hospital and two others are in stable condition.



Police say the cause of the wreck is under investigation.