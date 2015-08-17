Young Hero Recognized in Ocean City

Mason Farr, 7, is surrounded by members of the Ocean City Fire Department, who recognized him for saving his great aunt's life. (Photo: WBOC)

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Fire Department on Monday recognized a 7-year-old boy for saving his great aunt from drowning.

It was a normal June day at Jolly Roger Amusement Park for Jenny Mama of Ocean City, until she took a ride down the water slide.

"The next thing I know I'm coming out of the slide and I'm belly down. I was doing the dead mans float," Mama said.

Mama hit her head multiple times on the way down the slide, injuring her spinal cord.

"I didn't know it at the time I was taking in water, and my only thought was how many gulps until you drown," Mama said.

Mama's nephew Mason Farr went down the slide before her. His quick thinking saved her life.

"I recognized her, and that's why I jumped in. She was drowning. That's the most important thing, saving lives," Mason said.

It's also the most important thing for the OCFD, which recognized Mason as a young hero.

Mason was given a tour of the firehouse and even met one of the paramedics who treated his great aunt.

Mama spent five weeks in the hospital after the accident. She said Mason is, and always will be, her hero.

"I'll never be able to repay him. Before this he was my special man in the whole world, and now add this to it. It's just unbelievable," Mama said.

Mason said he hopes to be a firefighter in the future.