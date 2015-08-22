Troopers Investigate Report of Shots Fired

CLAYMONT, Del.-- Delaware State Police are currently investigating the report of shots being fired into a moving vehicle and at a home that occurred early Friday morning in Claymont.

Police say the initial investigation has determined that the incident occurred Friday, August 21, 2015, at approximately 3:35 a.m., as a 27 year old male victim was operating a 2011 Dodge pick-up truck and was traveling in a northbound direction on Harvey Road near Jackson Avenue, Claymont. It was a this time that the victim heard one of his vehicle’s tires “pop” and felt a sharp pain his leg. The victim pulled to the side of the road and discovered that the tire as well as the driver’s door of the truck had been struck by bullets. It was also learned that one of the bullets had penetrated the driver’s door of the truck and struck his leg. However, the bullet did not penetrate the victim’s leg and he refused medical treatment at the scene.



As responding troopers were checking the area for a possible suspect, they learned that the front door of a residence located in the 800 block of Harvey Road had also been struck by a bullet. Two female residents of the home, who were sleeping at the time of the shooting, were not injured.



This incident remains under investigation by the Delaware State Police and detectives are asking anyone who may have any information in reference to this incident to contact Detective Geoffrey Biddle at Troop 2, Glasgow, at 302-365-8475. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, via the internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by sending an anonymous tip by text to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword "DSP."



