Woman Injured after Motorcycle Crash in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (AP) - Authorities say a woman riding a motorcycle was injured after a pick-up truck drove into her path in New Castle.



The Delaware State Police says the happened early Saturday at the intersection of N. DuPont Highway and Memorial Drive. Troopers say the driver of a 1998 Mazda pick-up truck drove into the motorcyclist's path. Officials said the woman, identified as 38-year-old Roshanda S. Baker of Wilmington, was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.



The New Castle County Department of Public Safety Emergency Medical Services Division says she sustained multiple fractures to both arms and a possible pelvic fracture. Delaware State Police troopers say the injuries are non-life-threatening.



The driver of the pick-up, identified as 20-year-old Michael Kreller of Wilmington, was not injured.



The crash remains under investigation.