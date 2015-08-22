Maryland Drivers Paying $2.50 Per Gallon

WASHINGTON (AP) - Motorists in Maryland are paying 5 cents less at the pump when compared with a week ago.



AAA Mid-Atlantic said Friday in a report that the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Maryland was $2.50, down from $2.55 a week ago.



The price of gas in the state is 13 cents below the national average of $2.63.



The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in cities around the state includes $2.47 in Baltimore, $2.49 in Cumberland, $2.59 in Hagerstown and $2.34 in Salisbury.



Motorists in the state are paying 91 cents less per gallon than at this time last year when the average price of a gallon of regular gas was $3.41 per gallon.