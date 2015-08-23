Stray Bullet Hits Wall Near Infant in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) - A Wilmington family endured a terrifying close call when a stray bullet hit a wall not far from where an infant was sitting on a floor.



Shameka Jordan said that she heard the shots around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. She says one bullet went through a window and lodged in a wall about 5 feet above her 5-month-old granddaughter, Sa'Kyia.



Police responded and canvassed the area but did not comment on the circumstances of the shooting. No one was injured.



Jordan says she bought the house about a month ago and moved her family from a few blocks away. She says it's the first time since she moved that she's witnessed any violence.



There have been 18 homicides in Wilmington this year.