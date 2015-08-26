Move-in Day at UMES

PRINCESS ANNE, Md.- It was move-in day Wednesday at the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Around 1,000 students moved into dorms across the Princess Anne campus.

Aaliyah Gathright had mixed feelings about moving into her new home.

"I'm nervous because it's my first time away from home and I'm leaving my family," said Gathright.

She said she is excited about the new experience.

Her mother Niecy Gathright was happy for her daughter. It's her first child she's sending off to college. It was an emotional process.

"I hope I don't cry the whole way home for two hours, but I know I'm going to shed some tears," said Niecy Gathright.

UMES President Dr.Juliette Bell was there to lend a hand.

"It's just a great day to engage with families and to help them feel at home and to just enjoy being part of this community," said Bell.

Freshmen students at Salisbury University will move in on Thursday.

Aaron Gasko, who works in enrollment management at SU, said the slight increase in tuition hasn't affected this year's enrollment.

"Enrollment looks good we are up in terms of our freshmen class," Gasko said. "We're probably up about 50 students over the last year, but a few less transfer students this year. Overall we're looking pretty good."

Approximately 1,200 students and their parents will make their way to SU for move-in day on Thursday. Classes begin on Monday.

As a reminder, SU campus police have issued a traffic advisory on Camden Avenue between College Avenue and Pine Bluff Road from 6 a.m.-2 p.m.

There will be additional detours for non-university northbound traffic on Camden Avenue from the Fruitland area that will be detoured onto Route 13 at the Dogwood Drive and Camden Avenue intersection. Traffic at the Camden and College avenues intersection will also be detoured to Route 13 on Thursday.