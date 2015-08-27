Salisbury Church Members Enter Lottery to See Pope

SALISBURY, Md. - Six members of Saint Francis De Sales in Salisbury have entered a lottery through the Catholic Diocese of Wilmington to win a chance to see the Pope in D.C.

In less than one month, Pope Francis will begin his visit to the United States. Thousands of people will flock to Philadelphia and Washington D.C.to see the Pope, and some of them will be from Delmarva.

Regina Yankalunas is part of the lottery.

"I love the feeling of being a Catholic and being part of such a universal church. Sometimes we don't get that feeling being in our little, safe, comfortable parish. So when the Pope comes it brings out everyone else with him," Yankalunas said.

Forty-eight people from local parishes will be lucky winners. Yankalunas said she has a plan if she doesn't win.



"I do have a backup plan if I don't get chosen," she said. "I have a sister who lives in Philadelphia so I'll be trekking to Philadelphia."

John Kerr of Salisbury is also part of the lottery. He said if he wins, it's an experience he hopes to gain a lot from.

"The Pope is here. He's going to have a message and to open up all my senses that I can to go there and take it in," said Kerr. "I plan on bringing back information and thoughts and meditation that can help me achieve being the best version of myself."

Pope Francis' visit to the United States is from September 23 to the 24 in Washington D.C.

The Pope will then travel to New York City on September 25. He will wrap up his visit in Philadelphia from September 26 to the 27 for the World Meeting of Families.