Toddler Dies after Being Left in Car

EDGEMERE, Md. (AP) - Baltimore County Police say a 13-month-old girl left in a car in Edgemere has died.



Officers say on Aug. 21, a woman who worked at Shiloh Baptist Church arrived there and was going to drop off Paris Bena Hall, who was her foster child, at the daycare center next to the church.



Investigators say the woman began talking with someone in the parking lot and walked into the church, leaving the child in the car.



Authorities say when the woman returned to the car, she found the child in cardiac arrest.



The child was taken to a hospital, where she died later that day.



The police department's homicide unit, which investigates the sudden deaths of juveniles, is investigating the incident.