Man Burned House, Took Selfies at Ruins

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Court documents say a man who burned down a Glen Burnie house in a jealous rage went back to the site and took selfies in front of the ruins.



Twenty-six-year-old Justin Michael Clum of Pasadena was charged Saturday with three counts of attempted first degree murder, arson and other offenses. He was ordered held on $1 million bond.



According to police and court documents, on July 17, Clum's girlfriend told him she had a sexual encounter with a man who lived at the Glen Burnie home.



The girlfriend told police that Clum drove to the home, poured gasoline on the front porch and set it on fire. The three people who were in the house escaped unharmed.

