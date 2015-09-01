Updated: Dover Police Release More Information on Officer-involved Shooting

Editor's note: WBOC initially reported Terrence Fletcher was in Bayhealth Kent General Hospital's spinal injury unit, based on the claim of one of his family member. WBOC did not corroborate that information with Dover police. Also, WBOC reported witnesses claimed the shooting happened in front of the preschool-age children on the playground of a nearby day care. However, that information was not corroborated by police and was incorrect. WBOC apologizes for the inaccuracies. The updated article is below.

DOVER, Del.- The Dover Police Department has released more information on an officer involved shooting that happened late last month, giving a more complete picture of the incident.

Police said they received a tip shortly before 1 p.m. Friday, Aug. 28, that a person was seen in the area of South New Street with a handgun. That person was later identified as 21-year-old Terrance Fletcher. Authorities said two Dover police officers and one Delaware Probation and Parole officer were dispatched to investigate the tip.

Officials said the Probation and Parole officer first contacted Fletcher, who was on active probation, on the 100 block of South Street. Fletcher ran from the officer and headed east through a pathway between 111 and 115 South New Street, police said. They said Fletcher was then confronted by a Dover police officer positioned in the parking lot of 120 South Governors Ave.

According to police, the officer stated he saw Fletcher with a gun in his hand and fired his own service weapon, hitting Fletcher in the thigh. The officer said as Fletcher was hit, he threw a .38-caliber revolver, which was recovered by investigators shortly after the incident. Fletcher was transported to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Police said that later Friday evening, Fletcher was charged with carrying a concealed deadly weapon and possession of a firearm by a person prohibited. He was arraigned in the hospital and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on $20,000 cash bond. Police said that during an interview on Monday, Sept. 1, Fletcher admitted to possessing the handgun.

Investigators said the area where the shooting took place was adjacent to a day care, and staff workers confirmed to police that no children were outside at the time of the incident.

Police said that while the scene was being secured after the shooting, a large crowd gathered and several people became disorderly and hostile toward officers, forcing police to call in other law enforcement agencies for assistance in controlling the scene and dispersing the crowd. Several community leaders also assisted police in calming the crowd. Authorities said two arrests were made.

The Dover Police Department said it, as well as the Delaware Department of Justice Office of Civil Rights and Public Trust, are continuing to investigate the incident. The officer involved, whose identity has not been released, remains on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigations.