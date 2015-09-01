Panel Recommends Policies for Police Body Cameras

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - A Maryland commission says recordings from police body cameras should be released as required by the state's public information act law.



The panel decided Tuesday it will also recommend that lawmakers review privacy matters relating to body cameras next year.



The 22-member commission debated a wide variety of policies relating to body cameras during a long day of discussions in Annapolis.



The recommendations will go to the Maryland Police Training Commission to form regulations by Jan. 1.



Body cameras won't be mandatory for Maryland police departments. The policy is only for departments that decide to use them.

