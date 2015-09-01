Fire that Caused $500,000 Damage to House was Arson

MIDDLETOWN, Del. (AP) - The State Fire Marshal's office says a fire that caused $500,000 in damage to a Middletown house was deliberately set.



The fire was reported about 1 a.m. on July 19 on Haggis Road. Firefighters arrived to flames shooting from the back of the two-story home. The house collapsed, and officials say the fire burned so hot it melted the siding on neighboring homes.



The owners were out of town. No injuries were reported.



Investigators say the fire was set inside the home.

