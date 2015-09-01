Man Pleads Guilty to Kicking Homeless Man to Death

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) - A man accused of kicking a homeless man to death has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.



Twenty-six-year-old Teveya Brittingham of Lewes entered the plea Monday in a Sussex County Court. He had been scheduled to stand trial this month in the death of 43-year-old Cornelius Henry.



Prosecutors said Henry was found dead in the vestibule of an apartment building in Georgetown on Feb. 23, 2014. Police said a trail of blood lead investigators from Henry's body to an apartment were Brittingham was found, which blood on his pants and shoes.



Officials said Brittingham faces a prison term of two to 25 years at sentencing Oct. 9.