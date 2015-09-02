Delaware Business Group Calls for Reining in State Spending

DOVER, Del. (AP) - A statewide business group says Delaware politicians need to take a hard look at cutting state spending.



The Delaware Business Roundtable issued a study Wednesday warning that unless officials take action, annual operating deficits could balloon to more than $600 million, or 11 percent of expenditures, by fiscal 2025.



The study said that instead of raising taxes, officials need to reduce spending growth in education, corrections, personnel and welfare, particularly Medicaid. The study also called for removing regulatory and workforce barriers to economic growth.



Republican lawmakers seized on the report, reiterating calls to cut spending and pass their proposals to put more people to work.



Gov. Jack Markell's spokeswoman said he looks forward to working with the Business Roundtable and will soon be creating a group to analyze state spending.