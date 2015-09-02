Herring to Run for Re-election as Virginia Attorney General

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring says he will seek another four-year term as the state's top attorney.



The Democrat who had been mulling a bid for governor said Wednesday that he wants to instead build upon the progress he has made as attorney general, like reducing campus sexual violence and implementing policies to stem the growing drug problem.



Herring's decision helps clear the way for Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam to secure the party's nomination for governor in 2017.



Herring said that he will do everything he can to ensure that the Democrat takes over for Gov. Terry McAuliffe in two years.



Northam said he didn't put any pressure on Herring to step aside. He said he will continue working to put himself in the best position possible for the race.