Two Purse Snatching Incidents in Rehoboth Beach

The photo on the left is from surveillance footage of the incident that happened on Sunday in Rehoboth Beach (Photo: Rehoboth Beach Police). The image on the right is from surveillance footage of the incident on Sunday. (Photo: Delaware State Police)

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Police in Rehoboth Beach are investigating two cases of men running off with women's purses.

The first incident happened on Sunday, August 30 on Delaware Avenue near "Funland." Officers were advised that a woman was standing on the sidewalk area with her purse attached to the rear of a stroller with her 3 year old child seated inside.

The victim said that a white male approximately 6'00" tall, 140-180 pounds, short brown hair and a goatee, with cargo shorts and no shirt, approached her and attempted to grab the purse. Police said the suspect took the purse and knocked over the stroller with the child still inside, causing minor injuries to the child.

On Tuesday Delaware State Police said a man pretended he needed a lighter for a cigarette and grabbed a woman's purse. At 5:15 p.m. a male approached a 22-year-old woman on a bench outside of the Nautica Outlet on Midway Outlet Drive. After asking for a lighter and grabbing the woman's purse the suspect ran north from the store. The woman attempted to chase the suspect. Within a few hours of the crime, the victim's purse was located inside the Superfresh store on Coastal Highway. An undisclosed amount of cash had been stolen. The woman was slightly injured from falling while chasing the suspect. She did not require any immediate medical attention.

The suspect was described as a white male, 6'00" - 6'02 tall, wearing a blue short sleeve collared shirt, khaki cargo shorts, and grey sneakers.



Detectives believe there may some similarities between this suspect and the one that committed the purse snatching in Rehoboth Beach on August 30.

Rehoboth Beach Police Department is currently investigating that incident and anyone with additional information or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Det. Tyler Whitman at (302) 227-2577.