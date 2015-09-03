Memorial Park Employee Pleads Not Guilty in Desecration Case

DOVER, Del. – A man charged with desecrating a Kent County memorial park along with three others has pleaded not guilty, officials say.

According to the Delaware Department of Justice, 39-year-old Shaughn Graves, of Camden-Wyoming, entered the plea by filling out a form on August 28.

Delaware State Police say Graves was arrested at the end of July for stealing brass flower vases from gravesites at the Sharon Hills Memorial Park west of Dover, where he worked, and take them to a scrap yard.

Also arrested and charged were 59-year-old Ethel Melvin, the cemetery manager, her daughter, 42-year-old Lauri Larlham, and her son – who also worked at the park -- 36-year-old Donald Melvin, according to police.

The Department of Justice says Ethel Melvin’s arraignment is scheduled for September 18. The arraignments for Donald Melvin and Larlham are set for September 9.

A spokesman for Sharon Hills told WBOC in early August that staff there did nothing wrong. He said the urns were damaged, and what the employees did had always been normal operating procedure for the memorial park.